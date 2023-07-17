ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Police rescue alleged witch after falling during midnight prayer session (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Police in the Central Region have reportedly rescued a woman alleged to be a witch who fell while flying during a midnight prayer session at Gomoa Assin.

Police rescue alleged witch after falling during midnight prayer session
Police rescue alleged witch after falling during midnight prayer session

The woman is said to have been trapped by the holy spirit and she crash-landed in her attempt to fly over the area where the prayer by a group of believers was ongoing.

Recommended articles

Leader of Deeper Church International, Osofomaame Mary disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, saying it happened around 12:30.

According to her, while the prayer was ongoing, she suddenly spotted a figure in a black dress and scarf fall at the venue and she drew the attention of others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I drew the attention of the others and we intensified the prayers so she couldn’t move again. I moved forward and asked for a sachet of water which I poured on her after praying on it,” adomonline.com quotes Osofomaame Mary as saying.

The woman of God added that the alleged witch identified herself as the queen mother of the New Winneba witches and that she was on an assignment for which she had been paid GHS50.00.

“After that pronouncement, she was not able to utter any word until the Police came in and took her away,” Osofomaame Mary added.

It is unclear how the police dealt with the matter and whether the alleged witch was eventually set free.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Sack IGP Dampare; he’ll not allow rigging 2024 election – Police Commissioner tells NPP man

Angry pastor walks out, refuses to bless marriage because groom entered Canada illegally

Angry pastor walks out, refuses to bless marriage as groom entered Canada illegally (video)

Man electrocuted to death while destroying transformer

Man electrocuted to death while destroying transformer

File photo: Rape victim

3 boys, ages 17, rape girl, 16, in church's toilet at all-night service, share video online