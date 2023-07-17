The woman is said to have been trapped by the holy spirit and she crash-landed in her attempt to fly over the area where the prayer by a group of believers was ongoing.
Police rescue alleged witch after falling during midnight prayer session (video)
Police in the Central Region have reportedly rescued a woman alleged to be a witch who fell while flying during a midnight prayer session at Gomoa Assin.
Leader of Deeper Church International, Osofomaame Mary disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, saying it happened around 12:30.
According to her, while the prayer was ongoing, she suddenly spotted a figure in a black dress and scarf fall at the venue and she drew the attention of others.
“I drew the attention of the others and we intensified the prayers so she couldn’t move again. I moved forward and asked for a sachet of water which I poured on her after praying on it,” adomonline.com quotes Osofomaame Mary as saying.
The woman of God added that the alleged witch identified herself as the queen mother of the New Winneba witches and that she was on an assignment for which she had been paid GHS50.00.
“After that pronouncement, she was not able to utter any word until the Police came in and took her away,” Osofomaame Mary added.
It is unclear how the police dealt with the matter and whether the alleged witch was eventually set free.
