Queen Mother in court over GH₵93k taken from businessman in enlistment scam

Appearing before the court, Jewel pleaded not guilty to the charges but assured the court that she was making frantic efforts to refund the money to the complainant. The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, granted her bail in the sum of GH₵100,000 with one surety, stipulating that the surety must be a Ghanaian citizen. The case has been adjourned to February 14, 2024.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, did not oppose the bail but requested that the bail conditions ensure the accused person's attendance at court proceedings. The court heard that the complainant, Osman Zakari, was a businessman residing in Abeka, Accra.

According to the prosecution, in 2021, Jewel informed Zakari about alleged recruitment opportunities in various prestigious institutions, including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Audit Service, Ghana National Fire Service, COCOBOD, Bank of Ghana, SSNIT, and Narcotics Control Board. She claimed to have connections with high-profile personalities in the seat of government, specifically in the office of the Chief of Staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assured by the queen mother, Zakari showed interest, and a week later, he handed over GH₵93,000 in cash as the initial payment for the recruitment process. The money was transferred through Zakari's MTN mobile money wallet. Additionally, Jewel collected soft copies of certificates and application forms from 15 applicants as part of the purported job requirements.

However, despite promises to secure the jobs within two months, Jewel allegedly failed to fulfil her commitments. Subsequently, she went into hiding, and attempts by the complainant to reach her proved futile. Following a report to the police, Jewel was arrested, and during her investigation caution statement, she admitted to collecting the money but failed to deliver on the promised job opportunities.