Vigilante leader caught with 2 human skulls arrested on suspicion of murder

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that the vigilance group leader was arrested on June 17 over suspected involvement in illegal activities.

The police spokesperson said the force had activated moves to clamp down on the excesses of local security groups in the state.

She said that on May 9, the command received a report from Alhaji Usman Seleh, the Chairman, Hausa Indigenous Group in ONELGA, concerning the abduction of a member of his group by OSPAC personnel.

"Consequently, the police invited Nwaobakata for questioning, but he refused to honour several invitations sent to him.

"Instead of honouring the invitations, the OSPAC commander coordinated a deadly attack on a police station at Omoku, which was repelled by police personnel on duty.

"Based on this, the tactical units of the command stormed the ONELGA OSPAC camp at Omoku and arrested seven members of the group.

"Nwaobakata was subsequently captured on June 17 at his hideout in Omoku, where we discovered two human skulls and bones in his possession," she said.

Iringe-Koko further said that the OSPAC commander was a prime suspect in the murder of two brothers, Collins Ugorji, 32, and Newman Ugorji, 39, from Idu community in ONELGA.

She said that the two brothers were brutally killed on May 1 on the suspicion and allegation of being involved in kidnapping.

"Immediately after their murder, their motorcycles and bodies were taken to the OSPAC headquarters in Omoku and received by Nwaobakata. The whereabouts of their bodies remain unknown. We are still investigating to determine their burial locations," she noted.

Iringe-Koko disclosed that in response to the alleged numerous atrocities by members of OSPAC, youths of Egbeda community in Emuoha LGA held a peaceful protest to demand justice.

She revealed that after the protesters were addressed by the police and dispersed, they were ambushed on their way back by OSPAC members.

The police image maker said the attack on the protesters was led by the Egbeda OSPAC Commander, Friday Ogbuji.

"He shot and killed the Egbeda youth leader, Innocent Didia on the spot," she said.

"We have made some arrests, and we are investigating these incidents and others in order to prosecute the perpetrators," she said.

Iringe-Koko said the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, had urged residents of the state facing assault, extortion or abuse by local security outfits to report to the police station.

The police spokesperson said excessive use of force, torture, fraudulent property conversion, and other illegal activities by vigilance groups were prohibited.