Royal family left in sorrow as Seikwa Oyoko traditional stool goes missing

Two of the Oyoko Royal Family's customary stools were missing from the royal room, which they discovered while commemorating the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II's tenth anniversary.

Pulse Ghana

Adehyepanin Kwadwo Asubonteng, the Abusuapanin of the Oyoko Royal Family, claims that he was coerced into shutting the royal room by the Tain District Security Council (DiSEC) and certain traditional council elders despite his objections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I told them (the DiSEC) not to lock the room due to some traditional rites we'll perform, but they insisted and locked it, I got the information a few weeks ago which says two of the traditional stools belonging to the Oyoko Royal Family are missing, I was shocked to hear that but I did nothing until the traditional leaders sent messengers, including the traditional priest officially to inform me about the missing stools,” myjoyonline.com quotes Adehyepanin Kwadwo Asubonteng as saying.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, the throne room was opened and there were none of the withheld stools, which are necessary and important in the traditional palace. They also found evidence of tampering at the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana's grave.

Pulse Ghana

In a bid to find the people behind the sacrilegious action, the Adehyepanin and his people visited the Seikwa River god to pour libation among other rituals.

ADVERTISEMENT