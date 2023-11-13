Reports say the stool was locked away for six years following the death of the late Seikwamanhene, Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II.
Royal family left in sorrow as Seikwa Oyoko traditional stool goes missing
The Tain District Police Command in the Bono Region has launched an investigation to unravel the mystery behind the stealing of the Oyoko Traditional Stool from the council's throne room.
Two of the Oyoko Royal Family's customary stools were missing from the royal room, which they discovered while commemorating the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II's tenth anniversary.
Adehyepanin Kwadwo Asubonteng, the Abusuapanin of the Oyoko Royal Family, claims that he was coerced into shutting the royal room by the Tain District Security Council (DiSEC) and certain traditional council elders despite his objections.
“I told them (the DiSEC) not to lock the room due to some traditional rites we'll perform, but they insisted and locked it, I got the information a few weeks ago which says two of the traditional stools belonging to the Oyoko Royal Family are missing, I was shocked to hear that but I did nothing until the traditional leaders sent messengers, including the traditional priest officially to inform me about the missing stools,” myjoyonline.com quotes Adehyepanin Kwadwo Asubonteng as saying.
According to him, the throne room was opened and there were none of the withheld stools, which are necessary and important in the traditional palace. They also found evidence of tampering at the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana's grave.
In a bid to find the people behind the sacrilegious action, the Adehyepanin and his people visited the Seikwa River god to pour libation among other rituals.
Adehyepanin Kwadwo Asubonteng lamented that the development has left the Oyoko Royal family in a deep state of sorrow.
