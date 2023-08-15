Secretary at Energy Ministry in court for alleged hacking ATM, stealing ADB boss' GHc287k+

The suspect has been arraigned at the Circuit Court in Accra and charged with 116 counts of stealing, all of which she pleaded not guilty.

The 44-year-old suspect has been granted bail in the sum of GHc250k and the case has also been adjourned to September 5 for further hearing.

According to a report by starrfm.com.gh, the court presided over by Her Honour Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, ordered the suspect to produce three sureties, one of whom should be justified with a landed property worth GHC125k. In addition, she is also to report to the police every Wednesday until further notice.

Prosecutor, DSP Evans Kesse told the court that

the Complainant is the Unit Head Officer, E-Business Operation at the bank whilst the accused, Regina Abanga is a Secretary with the Ministry of Energy, Ministries-Accra, the news website reports.

In other news, a local road contractor has been remanded into prison custody in Yendi, the capital of the Northern Region for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl and infecting her with both HIV and tuberculosis.

The suspect, identified as Alhassan Yakubu Kamgbala, is reported to have committed the crime in January of this year and warned the minor not to disclose it to anyone or she would die.

He is reported to be a contractor working on the Gushegu town roads before he assaulted the teenager, leaving her with a life-changing health predicament.

He is expected to reappear before the court on Thursday, August 24, 2023, to answer for his alleged crime.