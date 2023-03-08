President Akufo-Addo was in the house together with an entourage of high-profile government officials to present the State of the Nation Address.
SONA 2023: 'Nana Addo eeii, all be lie oo' - MPs chant after president’s address
The floor of Ghana’s parliament is always characterised by drama when the President or the Finance Minister comes to address the house, and Wednesday, March 8, 2023, was no exception.
During his delivery, he bragged about some achievements of his government and went on further to make some more promises.
Speaker of the house, Alban Bagbin did his best to keep the MPs under control to avoid unnecessary heckling of the President, but right after his presentation, some lawmakers could be heard chanting “Nana Addo eeii, all be lie oo”, in a bid to discredit the President’s message.
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo said that law and order are working better in Ghana under his administration because even motorbike ridders now stop at traffic lights to observe traffic regulations.
According to him, his government’s massive investment in the Ghana Police Service, the recruitment of more officers into the service, coupled with the wind of change that is blowing under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police, Dr Georged Akuffo Dampare should be credited for the acclaimed improvement in law and order.
