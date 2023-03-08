ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

SONA 2023: 'Nana Addo eeii, all be lie oo' - MPs chant after president’s address

Andreas Kamasah

The floor of Ghana’s parliament is always characterised by drama when the President or the Finance Minister comes to address the house, and Wednesday, March 8, 2023, was no exception.

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana

President Akufo-Addo was in the house together with an entourage of high-profile government officials to present the State of the Nation Address.

Recommended articles

During his delivery, he bragged about some achievements of his government and went on further to make some more promises.

Speaker of the house, Alban Bagbin did his best to keep the MPs under control to avoid unnecessary heckling of the President, but right after his presentation, some lawmakers could be heard chanting “Nana Addo eeii, all be lie oo”, in a bid to discredit the President’s message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo said that law and order are working better in Ghana under his administration because even motorbike ridders now stop at traffic lights to observe traffic regulations.

According to him, his government’s massive investment in the Ghana Police Service, the recruitment of more officers into the service, coupled with the wind of change that is blowing under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police, Dr Georged Akuffo Dampare should be credited for the acclaimed improvement in law and order.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Reno Omokri (Winner)

Don't marry if you have only love; wait until you can add money – Author advises men

Confusion in Kwara hospital as policeman assaults doctor for examining his wife

Police officer invades hospital, beats up doctor for examining wife without his consent

McDan offers to fully fund expensive treatment of Ghana’s tallest man

McDan offers to fund expensive treatment of Ghana’s tallest man to stop growing taller

Ghanaian charcoal seller’s son rejected by 15 schools gets admission into Yale Medical School

Ghanaian charcoal seller’s son rejected by 15 schools gets admission into Yale Medical School