SONA 2023: 'Nana Addo eeii, all be lie oo' - MPs chant after president’s address

During his delivery, he bragged about some achievements of his government and went on further to make some more promises.

Speaker of the house, Alban Bagbin did his best to keep the MPs under control to avoid unnecessary heckling of the President, but right after his presentation, some lawmakers could be heard chanting “Nana Addo eeii, all be lie oo”, in a bid to discredit the President’s message.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo said that law and order are working better in Ghana under his administration because even motorbike ridders now stop at traffic lights to observe traffic regulations.