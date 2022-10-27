Stop watching porn, delete it from your phone - Pope warns Roman Fathers and Sisters

The BBC, the 86-year-old sounded the word of warning at a session in the Vatican while responding to a question about how digital and social media should be best used.

According to the news outlet, the Pope told priests and seminarians that “the devil enters from” watching porn, hence the need to stay away from it.

“…a vice that so many people have… even priests and nun,” the Pope lamented. “The pure heart, the one that Jesus receives every day, cannot receive this pornographic information.”

“…delete this from your phone, so you will not have temptation in hand.”

Pope Francis went further to advise priests and seminarians to use social media for good purposes, but not waste too much of their time on it.

Not all men of God have the ability to overcome temptation, so the Pope’s warning is not out of place.

In 2018, a reverend father was put under house arrest while criminal proceedings were initiated against him after he allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in a car, claiming he “thought she was at least 15 years old”.

Reports at the time indicated that the suspect, Father Paolo Glaentzer, a septuagenarian, was arrested in July of that year in connection with the crime.

The Italian man of God did not deny having sexual intercourse with the victim, but said it was “an exchange of affection” between him and the girl, who, according to him, looked “much more mature than she was”.

“I found out she was 11 years old... I thought she was at least 15,” he cried.