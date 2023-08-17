Top NPP man drags IGP Dampare, 8 other officers to court over land, wants them imprisoned

In addition to the IGP, the other officers cited in the contempt of court application include Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gyasi, Chief Inspector Mohammed Mustapha, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Joseph Gyamerah Oklu, Alhaji Shaibu, Bernard Asare, Emmanuel Kpodo, Chief Superintendent Solomon Korli, DSP Peter Owusu.

According to the complainant, the plaintiffs showed “contu­macious, gross disrespect of law and order to the decision or orders contained in the judg­ment” of a circuit court presided over by Justice Sylvester Nii Okine Ablorh on July 28, 2022.

Below are the details of the case as reported by the Ghana News Agency (GNA):

Now an accompanying affidavit filed by a Sunyani-based legal firm, explained the plaintiff mounted an action before the Circuit Court against DSP Gyasi, who used to “harass, intimidate, bully my agents who operate from my self-acquired land always clad in his police uniform.”

“That unable to countenance the insub­ordination of the DSP Gyasi and his cohorts, I mounted the action against the said DSP Gyasi before the Circuit Court in which the matter travelled through a full trial and judge­ment was delivered,” it stated.

The affidavit said the plaintiff later filed an “entry of judgment” and to “put DSP Gyasi and all those hiding behind to unleash violence, intimidation on my agents, privies, assigns, my counsel wrote a letter and noti­fied the respondents.”

“Almost all the respondents were duly served with the letter by way of EMS,” it added, saying that notwithstanding, “the respondents have disregarded the judg­ment and have been consistently harassing, intimidating, bullying, arresting and detain­ing my agents who have gone unto my land which the honourable court has ruled in my favour.”

The affidavit explained, “On February 27, 2023, one Kofi Peprah, Kwadwo Takyi and Kwame Nkrumah were sent to demarcate some lines on my land and in the process some of the respondents caused their arrests and detained them at the Municipal Police cells, Sunyani overnight.”

