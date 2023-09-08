Ugandan church sets Guinness Record for longest clapping (video)

In a statement, Guinness World Records said: “The congregation clapped for a total of three hours and 16 minutes, maintaining an average sound level of 88.5 dB. For the attempt to be valid, they had to remain above 80 dB for the entire duration.”

The Phaneroo Ministries church hosted the "Clap For Jesus" event at a hall in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on July 30 to commemorate its ninth birthday.

According to Grace Lubega, the pastor of the church, the goal of the festival was to bring people together in thankfulness and celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 926 participants were instructed to clap continually, and those stopped along the way were removed by the stewards.

Uganda's standards division and the national basketball governing body both dispatched observers to witness the event being live-streamed.

The group beat the previous record of two hours and five minutes that had been set by Clark Stevens and The Festival of Awesomeness in the UK in 2019.

In July, a Nigerian man identified as Tembu Ebere, who attempted to cry for 100 hours to set the Guinness World Record went blind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tembu Ebere lost some of his vision as he tried to bawl nonstop for a whole week in one of many Guinness World Records attempts sweeping the African nation.

Reports by BBC stated that the man began to experience severe headaches, puffy eyes, and a swollen face from the constant crying before going temporarily blind for 45 minutes.

“I had to re-strategize and reduce my wailing,” he said.

He was determined to complete his tear-jerker — even though he has not applied to Guinness World Record so it would not count.