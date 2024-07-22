Watch how family of a Taxi driver laid him in state during his funeral

The video has garnered significant attention, highlighting the creative and sometimes humorous ways Ghanaians honour their loved ones during funerals.

This particular tribute reflects both the deceased's profession and deep cultural respect for individual identity, even in death.

The use of such personalised coffins is a growing trend in Ghana, where funerals are significant social events, often marked by elaborate and unique customs. While some find the approach amusing, others see it as a meaningful way to celebrate a person's life and legacy.

The unconventional display has sparked a range of reactions on social media.

Twitter user @gomez_gh_ commented, "Them take Bawumia ein car give am 😂😂😇," suggesting humorously that the coffin resembles a car used by the Vice President.

Another user, @Blankson_02, asked, "If Nana Addo die ah wey casket them go put am for inside? 😂😂😂," imagining what kind of casket might be used for the President.

@BineyKoby added, "Asantefoɔ dɔ funu🤣," indicating that the Asante people have a unique approach to funerals.

The reactions continued with @enzo_iceb suggesting, "DVLA for check the number plate," implying that the authenticity of the number plate should be verified.

@OwerekoKwame expressed concern over the trend, stating, "Now we take everything as a joke."

