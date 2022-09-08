Widow speaks after husband sets ablaze himself and 2-year-old daughter

The deceased man, Denis Musyoka’s wife, Elizabeth Munyalo who was saved by people nearby, has disclosed that he has a history of violence, one of the reasons why they had to separate.

The CCTV footage obtained by the police shows that Musyoka argued with Elizabeth before pulling out a knife with which he stabbed her at Nasra estate in Nairobi.

After his wife was rescued, Musyoka locked himself and the little girl in the car and set it alight.

Denis Musyoka Pulse Ghana

She said that she and the now-deceased husband were disagreeing on who should have custody of the child.

"We had underlying domestic issues from last year and decided to end our relationship. After I moved out, he ordered that I give him back the baby.

"After so many threats, I decided to allow him to see the baby. He was angry after I informed him that I was not available on Saturday when my daughter was celebrating her birthday. So when I took the baby on Sunday, he told me that he was going to kill all of us including the baby,” Elizabeth recounted, as quoted by pulselive.co.ke.

Denis Musyoka sets himself and daughter ablaze Pulse Ghana

While she is reported to be recuperating at the hospital, her daughter who was severely burnt died while being rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital.