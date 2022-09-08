The sad incident occurred in Kenya on Sunday, leaving residents shocked and sad at the same time.
Widow speaks after husband sets ablaze himself and 2-year-old daughter
A man and his 2-year-old daughter have died after he set ablaze the car in which he, his wife, and the child were.
The deceased man, Denis Musyoka’s wife, Elizabeth Munyalo who was saved by people nearby, has disclosed that he has a history of violence, one of the reasons why they had to separate.
The CCTV footage obtained by the police shows that Musyoka argued with Elizabeth before pulling out a knife with which he stabbed her at Nasra estate in Nairobi.
After his wife was rescued, Musyoka locked himself and the little girl in the car and set it alight.
She said that she and the now-deceased husband were disagreeing on who should have custody of the child.
"We had underlying domestic issues from last year and decided to end our relationship. After I moved out, he ordered that I give him back the baby.
"After so many threats, I decided to allow him to see the baby. He was angry after I informed him that I was not available on Saturday when my daughter was celebrating her birthday. So when I took the baby on Sunday, he told me that he was going to kill all of us including the baby,” Elizabeth recounted, as quoted by pulselive.co.ke.
While she is reported to be recuperating at the hospital, her daughter who was severely burnt died while being rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital.
Good Samaritans managed to pull her out of the burning car with the hope that she would survive, but she succumbed to the burn injuries.
