Ghanaian lady almost loses finger after wearing fiancé’s promise ring

She did not have any reason to suspect that her lover had any evil thoughts against her, so although her pastor warned her not to wear the ring until it was prayed over, she ignored the caution.

Evelyn Detordzi's finger Pulse Ghana

“I don’t think he had any evil intention or invoked anything before giving me the ring because we were going to get married soon,” she said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

In an interview, Detordzi, a resident of Sefwi Benumsuo in the Bodi District of the Western North Region, told Adom News that she couldn’t sleep throughout the night after wearing the ring. She was in severe pain only to wake up with a swollen finger on her left hand.

She realized that the mysterious promise ring had tightened into her flesh and bones, with the skin almost gone. All efforts to remove it, including a prayer by a pastor who applied oil to the affected finger, failed.