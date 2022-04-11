Among other concerns raised by the women, they said that their husbands, because of younger side chicks, have not been giving them enough upkeep money, hardly eating their food, and don’t give them the attention they need.

Housewives protest against husbands Pulse Ghana

They went on further to lament how the men spend a lot of resources sponsoring their mistresses to embark on luxurious vacations, mostly in Dubai, to the detriment of their suffering wives, who sometimes struggle to survive.

During the protest, the women carried placards with various inscriptions expressing their grievances.

"Wives also deserve trips to Dubai, our husbands are no longer eating at home," some of the writings on the placards read.

Photos of the protest have been making the rounds online, and getting numerous reactions, with many people declaring support for the women, while others make fun of the entire development.

However, interestingly, the Uganda Police Force is reported to have said that the demonstration was illegal.

Reports say officers of the Uganda Police Force distorted the protest, arrested and detained the women at the Central Police Station in Kampala.

Meanwhile, in October last year, a married Ghanaian woman who claimed to have allowed her husband to have a side-chick said that they play a crucial role in the survival of marriages.

According to the woman simply identified as Naa, marriage in itself is burdensome, and having someone willing to carry part of the load should be appreciated.

"You’re working the whole day, you have to deal with the kids, you probably won’t be available to do what you have to do or need to do. If there’s somebody on the side who is going to help you out, yay!" she told Kojo Yankson and Mamavi Owusu Aboagye, hosts of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday.

She disclosed that she personally knows her husband’s mistress and appreciates the yeowoman’s job she [side-chick] has been doing on her behalf for her husband, who lives abroad.

"I know her. Hey Minerva. There are stuffs that he would want to do that I would never do. There are things in bed I would never do. I would never turn my backside for you. I would never do that. I can’t do anal sex. So, if somebody would do it and it’s safe, why not? I am assuming she does that because he has been with her for a while".

Answering the question of whether or not she doesn’t get jealous of the side-chick and the probability of her taking her husband for good, Naa said she remains in charge.