Ghana is hard; I shouldn’t have applied for bail – Oliver Barker-Vormawor cries

"Eih, yesterday paa, my 1000 Ghana vanished between the fuel station, lunch and saying hi to an old friend.

Charley, If I knew this is how hard Ghana was paa, like I won’t have applied for bail. Kae," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Some of his followers made fun of the post, while others reminded him that regardless of the hardships in the country, freedom is priceless.

Barker-Vormawor was arrested in February and detained for over a month in connection with a Facebook post he made suggesting that he would stage a coup if the e-levy law, which was then a bill in parliament, succeeded.

He is currently facing trial after the state charged him with a treason felony, a charge that could get him imprisoned for life if found guilty.

The social activist has not been silent since his release from detention on GHC2 million bail. He has since used his social media platforms to continue his activism, calling out the government and some of its decisions, among other things.

He is scheduled to make his first public statement at 7:30 pm today, where he is expected to host a Q&A session with his followers.

"I will be delivering my first public statement regarding my arrest for Treason Felony.

"It will be exactly two months after I was arrested

"The statement will be streamed live on Ghfixthecountry and on our YouTube page," Barker-Vormawor wrote on his Facebook page.

He had also promised to reveal details about a secret meeting that he claimed "was held at a safe house in Accra between myself and two lawyers, the Minister of National Security, the Minister for Finance and a General of the Ghana Armed Forces! The meeting took place in May 2021."

However, he subsequently informed his followers that the said disclosure would not be made today "based on the advice of those in charge of my personal security, my lawyers and other stakeholders connected with our National Security".