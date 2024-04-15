High Court orders arrest of Ghana Police CID Director General and Legal Unit Head

During the court session held on Monday, April 15, 2024, Counsel for the Application, Abraham Arthur, moved an application for committal for Contempt against the CID boss and the DG of the Legal and Prosecution Unit for their failure to comply with the court's orders. Arthur emphasized that despite specific instructions for their appearance on that day, the respondents did not attend the proceedings.

In response to the submission by Counsel Arthur, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the presiding judge, expressed disappointment at the respondents' disregard for the court's orders despite ample opportunities provided to them. She emphasized that nobody is above the law in Ghana, leading to the issuance of a bench warrant for their arrest.

Justice Marfo highlighted the evidence indicating that the court's orders had been served on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), but the respondents still failed to comply. She reiterated that the court had extended sufficient courtesy to the public officers but had to enforce the law ultimately.

This development comes after a series of warnings issued by the court. On March 19, 2024, the court had ordered the Inspector General of Police to ensure the appearance of the respondents, cautioning that failure to comply might result in a bench warrant. Despite this, the respondents allegedly continued to ignore the court's directives.