According to starrfm.com.gh, the court's decision stemmed from an application filed by Sureword Global Outreach, seeking an order for the respondents to release a vehicle bearing registration number GN2925-20 to the applicant. Despite repeated court orders, the respondents had allegedly "blatantly refused" to honour the directives.
High Court orders arrest of Ghana Police CID Director General and Legal Unit Head
In a striking turn of events, the High Court in Accra has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Director General (DG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police and the DG of the Legal and Prosecution Unit of the Ghana Police Service. The warrant follows their failure to appear in court for contempt proceedings.
During the court session held on Monday, April 15, 2024, Counsel for the Application, Abraham Arthur, moved an application for committal for Contempt against the CID boss and the DG of the Legal and Prosecution Unit for their failure to comply with the court's orders. Arthur emphasized that despite specific instructions for their appearance on that day, the respondents did not attend the proceedings.
In response to the submission by Counsel Arthur, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the presiding judge, expressed disappointment at the respondents' disregard for the court's orders despite ample opportunities provided to them. She emphasized that nobody is above the law in Ghana, leading to the issuance of a bench warrant for their arrest.
Justice Marfo highlighted the evidence indicating that the court's orders had been served on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), but the respondents still failed to comply. She reiterated that the court had extended sufficient courtesy to the public officers but had to enforce the law ultimately.
This development comes after a series of warnings issued by the court. On March 19, 2024, the court had ordered the Inspector General of Police to ensure the appearance of the respondents, cautioning that failure to comply might result in a bench warrant. Despite this, the respondents allegedly continued to ignore the court's directives.
The background of the case reveals that Sureword Global Outreach had filed a motion at the Achimota District Court for the release of their impounded vehicle, which was granted on January 29, 2024. However, the respondents allegedly refused to comply with the court's order, prompting Sureword Global Outreach to file for contempt proceedings.
