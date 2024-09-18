10 years ago, I didn't know I'd end up in wheelchair - Kufour urges inclusivity

Kufuor, now reliant on a wheelchair, shared his perspective, stating, “If someone had said ten years ago that I would be in a wheelchair today, perhaps, he would have been disputed and damned as a false prophet, but this prophecy is the reality today.” He went on to explain how his physical challenges require the assistance of several individuals. “I cannot walk, and I need about four, five, six hefty men to be pushing me around like a baby,” he revealed.

The former president highlighted the importance of embracing diversity and developing a more inclusive mindset towards those with disabilities, emphasising that such an approach benefits society as a whole. “We cannot afford to leave any segment of our society behind,” Kufuor stressed. “We must appreciate our differences and individual challenges, and work towards integrating everyone as an integral part of the human race.”

Kufuor also underscored the significance of Ghana’s Disability Act, urging stakeholders to ensure that individuals with disabilities feel safe, valued, and protected. He called for increased efforts to create a society that accepts and supports people with disabilities.

Echoing this sentiment, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko expressed concern over the state of public infrastructure and its lack of accessibility. He advocated for stricter enforcement of building codes, specifically those that ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities. “I struggle to understand how an engineer can approve a building or road construction that doesn’t comply with specific codes,” Agyarko remarked. “It reflects poorly on us to cut corners.”

Agyarko further pointed out that disability is a universal condition, stating, “All humanity experiences disability in different forms and degrees. Embracing this mindset will help us plan better for our current or future needs.”

The event also featured stories from individuals with disabilities who have overcome stigma and excelled in their respective fields. These speakers emphasised that they should be recognised for their abilities and contributions, rather than be seen as objects of pity.