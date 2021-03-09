The five-day operation dubbed 'No space for criminals in Accra' targeted locations noted for harbouring criminals in Accra and the hotspots identified include cemeteries, ghettos, markets, and other similar areas across the city.

The criminals were busted at Nungua, Nima, La, Pokuase, and West Weija district.

The Accra Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge speaking to the media said the suspects are being screened and those found culpable will be arraigned.

According to her, "The Regional Police Accra under the command of DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom has conducted a special operation code name 'No space for criminals in Accra' and have arrested at least 156 suspected criminals from their hideouts.

Drug substance

"The five-day operation which began on the third of March and still counting targeted locations noted to be harbouring criminals, cemeteries, ghettos, markets, and other similar areas across the 14 divisions in Accra.

"Those arrested were mostly drug peddlers found with quantities of wrapped narcotic substances, tramadol. And others were also arrested with concoctions mixed with the same narcotic substances which were being sold to their customers and you and I know the correlation between substance abuse and crime."

"So the command embarked on the operation to disrupt activities of criminals who continue to target and attack decent people in society either on the street, their homes, in their vehicles, or as pedestrians.

"All the suspects are being taken through various levels of screening and interrogation against police's criminal data and record and those found culpable will be put before the law court. It is an operation that has just begun and we hope to continue until the criminals change their nefarious activities," she stated.