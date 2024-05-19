The explosion transpired following a leakage at the depot, which subsequently ignited upon contact with the live fire used by fishmongers in a nearby smoking facility.
16 severely injured following premix fuel explosion in Essikadu Ketan
Sixteen individuals have suffered severe injuries due to an incident at a premix fuel depot in Ngyirasia, a fishing community situated in Essikadu Ketan within the Western Region.
The explosion took place on Saturday, May 18, around 4 p.m. Thirteen of the injured victims have been transported to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Takoradi for medical attention, while the remaining three are receiving treatment at the Saint Benedict Hospital in Inchaban.
Despite the prompt response and intervention by personnel from the Western Regional command of the Ghana National Fire Service, the incident destroyed two vehicles, namely a Range Rover and an Opel Astra Taxi.
The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion.
