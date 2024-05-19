ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

16 severely injured following premix fuel explosion in Essikadu Ketan

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Sixteen individuals have suffered severe injuries due to an incident at a premix fuel depot in Ngyirasia, a fishing community situated in Essikadu Ketan within the Western Region.

premix-fuel-explosion
premix-fuel-explosion

The explosion transpired following a leakage at the depot, which subsequently ignited upon contact with the live fire used by fishmongers in a nearby smoking facility.

Recommended articles

The explosion took place on Saturday, May 18, around 4 p.m. Thirteen of the injured victims have been transported to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Takoradi for medical attention, while the remaining three are receiving treatment at the Saint Benedict Hospital in Inchaban.

Despite the prompt response and intervention by personnel from the Western Regional command of the Ghana National Fire Service, the incident destroyed two vehicles, namely a Range Rover and an Opel Astra Taxi.

The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana-Voter-Registration-2024

Two sustain machete wounds at voter registration center in Ahafo Ano South East

Ghana Senior High School

MoE refutes misrepresentation of Ghana’s secondary education ranking

Ghana Police Service

Police warns the public against violations at Limited Voter Registration centres

Excitement as Christ Embassy announces date for 2024 edition of Rhapathon with Pastor Chris

Excitement as Christ Embassy announces date for 2024 edition of Rhapathon with Pastor Chris