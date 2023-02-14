The 18 suspects were together with about 200 others believed to be former members of the Commonwealth Hall of the university.
18 people arrested by police for disturbances on University of Ghana campus
The Ghana Police Service have taken into custody eighteen (18) people for disturbances on the campus of the University of Ghana.
All 18 suspects are in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice.
“We would like to give the assurance that all other persons involved in the disturbances will be arrested and brought to face justice,” the Police said in a statement.
The students, who had converged at the entrance of the residential hall, singing and chanting loud songs, were being prevented from gaining access to the main precincts of the Hall.
The situation had come about after the management of the university called for reinforcement from the police, as it had received reports that messages had been shared on social media, instructing all continuing students of the hall to pack their belongings and report at the entrance on the basis of a court order.
Although it is unclear what may have prompted the return of the students to the entrance of the hall, and the heavily-packed policemen, a video shared by universnews on Instagram showed the students make unsuccessful attempts to break through the body of policemen.
It will be recalled that the management of the university had to call for police reinforcement after it got wind of information spreading on social media that the former students of the hall should gather at the entrance with their belongings.
