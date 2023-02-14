18 people arrested by police for disturbances on University of Ghana campus

All 18 suspects are in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

“We would like to give the assurance that all other persons involved in the disturbances will be arrested and brought to face justice,” the Police said in a statement.

The students, who had converged at the entrance of the residential hall, singing and chanting loud songs, were being prevented from gaining access to the main precincts of the Hall.

The situation had come about after the management of the university called for reinforcement from the police, as it had received reports that messages had been shared on social media, instructing all continuing students of the hall to pack their belongings and report at the entrance on the basis of a court order.

Although it is unclear what may have prompted the return of the students to the entrance of the hall, and the heavily-packed policemen, a video shared by universnews on Instagram showed the students make unsuccessful attempts to break through the body of policemen.