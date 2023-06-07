ADVERTISEMENT
186 students affected after fire outbreak at Bibiani College of Health

Emmanuel Tornyi

Bibiani College of Health located at Sefwi Anhwiaso experienced a catastrophic fire outbreak on Tuesday, June 5, 2023.

The incident took place while the students were attending their regular lectures when they suddenly noticed the fire outbreak.

The fire outbreak caused immense destruction to one of the hostel buildings in the college.

According to reports, the hostel was completely burnt down, leaving nothing but ashes and debris behind.

The incident has left a total of 186 students affected.

Some of the affected students expressed their dismay over the loss of their mattresses, books, certificates, money, and other valuable items.

They appealed to the authorities for assistance during this challenging time.

