The deceased who was an asthmatic patient was rushed to the hospital by his parents.

Upon reaching the hospital, health officials saw signs and symptoms of the coronavirus and a test was conducted on him.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Ghana’s High Commissioner to UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah test positive

But he died barely four hours later even before the test result was ready.

Confirming the news to Joy News, Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi, Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo said a contact tracing exercise has begun to find persons who came in contact with the 19-year-old.

The MCE was, however, unable to say if the deceased had travel history.

Ghana has recorded 378 COVID-19 cases as of April 9, 2020.

READ ALSO: Countries will be self-reliant after COVID-19; Africa must be ready too – Bawumia

The breakdown of the 378 positive cases is as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and have tested negative, 366 cases have been categorized as mild to moderate disease on treatment, two (2) cases are currently on ventilators and six (6) have died.