Additionally, he highlighted the growth in tourism-related jobs, totaling 277,985, and outlined plans to provide growth training for 6,000 individuals in roles such as cooks, security personnel, and tour guides in 2024.
1D1F has created 160,000 jobs for Ghanaians — Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the One District One Factory (1D1F) project has employed 160,000 Ghanaians across 169 participating factories.
He stated that "Just as the 1D1F initiative, under which we have provided employment for some 160,000 Ghanaians across a hundred and 169 new factories."
He also shared information about the dedication of the Koforidua Sports Stadium and the YouStart initiative, set to receive financial support from the World Bank to boost young entrepreneurs.
