ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

1D1F has created 160,000 jobs for Ghanaians — Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the One District One Factory (1D1F) project has employed 160,000 Ghanaians across 169 participating factories.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo

Additionally, he highlighted the growth in tourism-related jobs, totaling 277,985, and outlined plans to provide growth training for 6,000 individuals in roles such as cooks, security personnel, and tour guides in 2024.

Recommended articles

He stated that "Just as the 1D1F initiative, under which we have provided employment for some 160,000 Ghanaians across a hundred and 169 new factories."

He also shared information about the dedication of the Koforidua Sports Stadium and the YouStart initiative, set to receive financial support from the World Bank to boost young entrepreneurs.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Locally made jeep

Ghana Armed Forces unveils locally made jeep

Chef Faila Razak

Chef Faila Abdul Razak begins GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

I’ve been hospitalized after Guinness World Record attempt – Afua Asantewaa