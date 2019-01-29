Thirteen (13) others sustained injuries after a Sangyong mini bus they were travelling on somersaulted on the Kumasi-Mampong road on Sunday.

The crash occurred when a Hyundai Sportage attempted to overtake the Sangyong mini bus at Kona, near Agona.

In the course of the overtaking, the driver of the Hyundai Sportage vehicle saw an oncoming car so he tried to avert a possible collision.

The Hyundai Sportage car suddenly veered into the path of the Sangyong mini bus, which was also heading towards Asante Mampong.

The driver of the Sangyong mini bus, who tried to avoid crashing into the Hyundai Sportage car, lost control of the vehicle.

The Sangyong mini bus hit a hole on the shoulder of the busy road, forcing it to somersault.

The surviving victims were rushed to the Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.