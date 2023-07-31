2022 was my most difficult year as Ghana's Finance Minister — Ken Ofori-Atta

Briefing Parliament on the mid-year budget review, Ofori Atta said the pandemic and conflict have forced the government to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said "2022 was the most difficult year for me as Ghana's Finance Minister. On July 1st, 2022, we took what was then a very difficult but necessary decision to request support from the IMF to implement our Post-COVID-19 Programme of Economic Growth (PC-PEG). The country was going through a dire period of economic uncertainties and despondency.

"A year on, our steps are more grounded, the vision is clearer, the path to recovery is better set, and confidence in our economy is back, growing gradually."

He added: "We have turned the corner and, more importantly, we are determined to continue down that path. Soon, we expect the measures taken to result in economic activity greater than anything experienced in the history of the Fourth Republic. Our plans and programmes should soon lead to a sustained increase in domestic production, including manufacturing and farming, replacing many of the products that we are used to importing."

According to him, there are indicators of economic stability in Ghana, including lower inflation, more international reserves, and less erratic currency rates.

He indicated that the country is on its way out of the challenges that have bedeviled the economy.