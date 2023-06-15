2023 NSMQ: Amenfiman SHS secures national slot for the first time

After several years of diligent practice, study, and competition with other schools, AMENSS is confident of performing better with the desire to honorably and proudly represent their school and the Western Region in the upcoming National Championship.

Amenfiman Senior High School was established in 1976 through the drive and exertion of the good people of Wassa Amenfi. AMENSS which was formally opened with 38 students can now boast of having more than 1300 student population.

Amenfiman S.H.S which has been categorized as a “B” school by the Ghana Education Service is aimed at providing quality teaching based on sound academic and moral principles delivered by well-qualified and motivated graduate teachers backed by an efficient non-teaching staff.

With the motto “WISDOM DWELLS WITH PRUDENCE’, AMENSS has been recognized as one of the best Senior High Schools in the Western Region because it has maintained its respectable performance, notably in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Isaac Mickson in an interview expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the success chalked and encouraged the contestants to work harder in winning the competition at the National level.

Mr. Isaac Mickson, therefore, appealed to old students of the school to assist them in acquiring the requisite academic materials for the school’s quiz club.