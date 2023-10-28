ADVERTISEMENT
2024 budget to factor needs of affected victims of Akosombo Dam spillage – Ofori-Atta

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed that in the upcoming 2024 budget, the needs of the victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage will be taken into account for long-term relief measures.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
After visiting the affected areas and speaking with journalists, Ofori-Atta mentioned that while the government has already assisted the victims, more support will be given and allocated in the next year's budget. He emphasized that the government is not just focused on numbers but also on addressing the real needs of the affected communities.

“We have mobilized a few things that we would like to share but I think we are also in the budget season and therefore it will not just be numbers that we are working on but true feelings in the field and therefore the need to look at these social interventions in a real way. We will certainly give this an expression immediately and also in the budget,”

"I think we are also in the budget season and therefore it will not just be numbers that we are working on, but true feelings in the field and therefore the need to look at these social interventions in a real way. We will certainly give this an expression immediately and also in the budget," he stated

Additionally, he donated GHS2 million to aid the flood victims resulting from the Akosombo Dam spillage during a visit to the North Tongu District Assembly in Mepe which the District Chief Executive, Divine Osborne Fenu, received.

Ofori-Atta expressed the Ministry of Finance's concern for the affected individuals and thanked Ghanaians for their spontaneous response to the situation.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Seji Saji Amedonu, earlier reported that water levels have started to decrease and estimated that it would take about one week for the water levels to recede based on the current rate of decline fully.

