2024 budget to factor needs of affected victims of Akosombo Dam spillage – Ofori-Atta

“We have mobilized a few things that we would like to share but I think we are also in the budget season and therefore it will not just be numbers that we are working on but true feelings in the field and therefore the need to look at these social interventions in a real way. We will certainly give this an expression immediately and also in the budget,”

Additionally, he donated GHS2 million to aid the flood victims resulting from the Akosombo Dam spillage during a visit to the North Tongu District Assembly in Mepe which the District Chief Executive, Divine Osborne Fenu, received.

Ofori-Atta expressed the Ministry of Finance's concern for the affected individuals and thanked Ghanaians for their spontaneous response to the situation.