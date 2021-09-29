According to the results released by the authorities of the school, only 28 percent of the students who sat for the exams passed.

790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam, per the results.

This development contrasts a favourable results for the students who wrote the exams last year. In 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed the entrance examination.

Admission into the Ghana Law School has been a contentious issue of the past few years in relation to the number of students that pass the entrance exams.

In a Facebook post, Kwaku Azar said "These 2,034 students have not failed. They have just been denied a place because Makola cannot accommodate them."

He wrote: "Look, we were not born yesterday. 790/2824 is only a marginal improvement over 128/1820.

The whole legal education model is utterly broken down.

The monopoly must come to an end!!!

They have a responsibility to prepare the 2,034 (72%) students, who cannot be accommodated by Makola, for the Bar examination.

The time to end this charade is NOW!

#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.