The suspect, Randolph Obeng, who is currently on the run reports stated inflicted deep cutlass wounds on the left shoulder and both thumbs of his girlfriend Elizabeth Owusua during a misunderstanding that ensued between them at about 4:00 pm on Friday, September 24, 2021, but the victim managed to escape and rushed to Central Police station in Nkawkaw to report while bleeding profusely.
23-year-old man allegedly butchers girl
A 23-year-old man has allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on his girlfriend at Nsuta a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.
Recommended articles
When she got to the police station to lodge her complaint, she said "at about 4:00 pm, some misunderstanding ensued between her and the boyfriend, and in the process, the boyfriend inflicted cutlass wounds on her."
The victim was given a Police Medical report form to get treatment from any hospital and report back to assist investigations and the suspect currently at large is yet to be arrested.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh