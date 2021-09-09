In a report by Accra based Citi FM, the casualties were in the pit mining for gold and it caved in on them.
3 dead from a collapsed mining pit accident in Eastern Region
Three people have been pronounced dead after a mining pit caved in at Apinamang near Akwatia in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.
The Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh in an interview confirmed the incident and said the bodies have been deposited at the St. Dominic’s Hospital for preservation and autopsy.
“Today at about 2.00 pm, the Assemblyman at Apinamang, John Boakye came to the police station and reported that at about 12.00 pm he had information that a gold pit had collapsed on some people around old Apinamang cemetery.”
“Police proceeded to the scene and found three bodies covered with leaves. Information gathered at the scene indicated that they were in the pit mining for gold, and suddenly it collapsed on them. Bodies were removed and deposited at St Dominic’s Hospital for preservation and autopsy.”
The three are Akosua Asantewaa (41), Yaw Ntiamoah (35) and Yaw Bismark (25).
The police proceeded to the site after the assemblyman for the area lodged a formal complaint.
