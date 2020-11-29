The incident occurred when the executives were returning from a campaign tour from Afram Plains.

The victims are Hackman Kabore, Regional Organizer, Richard Etornam Nyarko, Deputy Regional Organizer, and Michael Akorli, Deputy Regional Communication Officer.

They sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash and rushed to the Atibie Government Hospital where their conditions stabilized.

The victims have been referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

According to reports, the speeding party-branded Nissan Pick-Up vehicle which was driven by Richard Etornam Nyarko reportedly veered off the road after hitting an unmarked bumpy stretch which made the vehicle somersault five times and landed in a ditch.