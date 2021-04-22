RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

5 Ghanaians arrested in UAE for trafficking marijuana

Authors:

Evans Effah

Ghana’s consulate in Dubai has advised persons traveling to the United Arab Emirates to be vigilant when accepting parcels to be delivered to others following the arrest of five persons for attempting to traffic Marijuana.

Pastor arrested for sodomising 20-year-old female church member after All-Night service

Pulse Ghana

In a statement, Ghana’s consulate in Dubai said in some cases, most persons had no clue the drugs were in the packages given to them.

Recommended articles

The statement added the drugs were mostly hidden in food items and nicely packaged to be delivered to other persons in Dubai.

According to the statement, one person has already been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for carrying drugs to the UAE.

The consulate urged Ghanaians traveling to the UAE to never accept parcels meant for others without first ascertaining the contents of the parcel.
The consulate urged Ghanaians traveling to the UAE to never accept parcels meant for others without first ascertaining the contents of the parcel. Pulse Ghana

The consulate urged Ghanaians traveling to the UAE to never accept parcels meant for others without first ascertaining the contents of the parcel.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]

Let’s face it: Is cheating always the fault of the cheater?

Let’s face it: Is cheating always the fault of the cheater? [Credit: LovePanky]