The candidates made up of 263, 616 males and 253,716 females, represent an increase of 7,508 over the 2018 figure of 509,824.

They will converge at 1,880 examination centres.

The week long exams is expected to end on Friday, June 14, 2019.

However, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has assured tight security in the exams.

Students who are registered will partake in the core subjects English Language, Social Studies Integrated Science and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, the elective subjects include Ghanaian Language and Culture, Basic Design and Technology, Religious & Moral Education, Information and Communication Technology, as well as French which is optional.