A report by a fact-finding committee tasked to investigate the killing of 7 people by the police in the Ashanti Region has been released.

The report, according to the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, concludes that the seven men who were shot weren't armed robbers as claimed by the police.

In July, the Police Command in Kumasi announced that they have killed seven out of the eight armed robbers that attacked and killed their colleague in Manso Nkwanta.

The alleged robbers attacked the bus the deceased officer, Lance Corporal Tieku was travelling on from Ayirebikrom to Manso Nkwanta and shot him.

The killings led to clashes between the youth in Asawase and the police command in Kumasi over what the youth termed as abuse of power by the police.

They accused the police of shooting 7 innocent guys whom the police described as armed robbers.

Below is the statement by the Minister of Information

Following a shooting incident at Manso-Nkwanta within the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region on July 17, 2018 resulting in the death of seven (7) persons, Government established a five (5) Member fact-finding committee to look into the matter.



1) The membership of the fact-finding committee was as follows:

a) Justice Obeng Diawuo - Justice of the High Court

b) Rt. Rev. Prof. Osei-Safo Kantanka - Pastor Methodist Bishop

c) Sheik Ahmed Siedu - Executive Secretary, Office of the Ashanti

Regional Chief Imam

d) Mr. David Adu-Osei - Ashanti Regional BNI Commander

e) Mrs. Emelia Ayebenu Botchway - Ag. Ashanti Regional Coordinating Director

2) The committee has since completed its work and submitted its report to Government.

3) According to the report, there were no facts before the committee to establish that the deceased persons were armed robbers who engaged in exchange of fire with the Police.

4) Government upon a careful study of the report, has decided as follows;

a) the twenty-one (21) police personnel involved in the incident who have been found to be the principal suspects be interdicted by the Police administration and be subjected to formal police criminal investigation into the matter.

b) in the interim, Government in consultation with the families and community leaders will provide support for dependents of the deceased persons.

5) Government assures the general public that due process will be followed in the pursuit of justice and calls for continued calm and patience pending a conclusive determination of the matter.