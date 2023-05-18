82 police officers sue IGP for lack of promotions

The Police officers claim that they are due for promotions after the completion of their studies, through the study leave with pay policy, of the service, but they are yet to be promoted several months after the completion of their studies.

“All the Plaintiffs applied for the 2017/2018 Academic Year Study Leave with pay programme for Tertiary Courses ranging between two (2) to four (4) years.

“Each and every Plaintiff having qualified were selected and made to enter into the requisite Bond to serve the Police Service upon completion of their various courses for at least Five (5) years upon condition that the Bond would be entreated when breached.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo praised the influence of the IGP on the police service.

He said, "We're all witnessing the transformation of the Ghana police service under our very eyes. We see the discipline that has been restored to our roads, the enhanced Police visibility, and general discipline in society under the leadership of the IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare."

"I want to assure him that he has my full support and the support of my government to continue his transformation of the police service," he noted.

According to him, the presentation of the bikes is yet a further affirmation of the commitment of the government to provide the Police Service with the necessary logistics it requires, to help the service continue to effect its mandate of maintaining law and order and protecting lives and property.

READ THE SUIT BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana