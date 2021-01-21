According to the association, about 840 nurses have been infected with the deadly virus in Ghana.

"At the peak of the first wave in July 2020, eight hundred and forty (840) nurses and midwives had been infected and two deaths had been recorded. The death toll now stands at four (4) with the recent demise of Mr. Solomon Nsor, a Senior Staff Nurse who worked at War Memorial Hospital in the Kasena Nankana Municipality of Upper East Region," the Nurses and Midwives' Association said in a statement signed on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, by the President, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo and its General Secretary, David Tekorang-Twum.

It added: "A number of the staff currently infected with the virus are nurses and midwives and there is, therefore, the need to test all staff at the hospital and proper measures put in place to quarantine and treat those infected. Contact tracing should also be initiated to identify those infected for treatment."

The GRNMA called on the government to as a matter of urgency to "boost the stock of PPE for distribution to facilities at all levels to enhance the safety of health professionals."

The association also urged the government to ensure that the payment of COVID-19 insurance premium as part of the incentive for frontline workers is fast-tracked.

"Payment of the insurance premium for those who were infected with the virus, those who fell critically ill, and those who died during the first wave should be fast-tracked to serve as motivation for those on the field fighting the pandemic," it added.