“There are 88 districts in our country without district hospitals; we have six (6) new regions without regional hospitals; we do not have five infectious disease control centres dotted across the country; and we do not have enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVD-19. We must do something urgently about this."

"That is why Government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure, the largest in our history. We will, this year, begin constructing 88 hospitals in the districts without hospitals,” he said.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

“Each of them will be a quality, standard-design, one hundred bed hospital, with accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers, and the intention is to complete them within a year", Akufo-Addo said.

In a letter circulated to the media, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has instructed traditional leaders in all identified 88 districts to provide lands to government for the construction to start.

In the regional breakdown of districts, Ashanti will have 10, Volta (9), Eastern (8), Greater Accra (7), Upper East (7), Oti (5), Upper West (5), Bono (5), Western North (5), Savanna (3), Bono East (2), North East (2).

