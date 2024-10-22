Abetifihene acts Kwahuhene after chief's destoolment, Queen Mother confirms

Additionally, the divisional chiefs have appointed Abetifihene Nana Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman III as the acting Kwahuhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area. The Traditional Council has also rejected a plea from Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II regarding this decision.

Addressing the media, the Queen Mother of Kwahu, Nana Adwoa Gyamfua III, stated: “Yesterday we heard that Kwahuhene, who has been destooled, has sneaked to the palace at Abene under heavily armed police personnel deployed to the community. Rituals have been performed to destool him, so Nana Baah Acheamfuor has reaffirmed it. So the public should take note that he is no longer Kwahuhene. We have nothing to do with him. All Kwahu citizens should join to select a new Kwahuhene for enstoolment to facilitate development in Kwahu. Acheamfuor Asiedu Agyemang is now Acting Kwahuhene.”

The decision comes after rituals and customary rites were conducted over the weekend, which were said to have led to the destoolment of Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II due to allegations of involvement in fraudulent activities.

Before the confirmation of his destoolment, the traditional leader had issued a statement denying news reports about the development, insisting he remained the chief of Kwahu.

After accusations of fraud and extortion forced Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II (Kwahuhene) to step down as Board Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), a group called Concerned Youth of Kwahu in the Eastern Region petitioned the Kwahu Traditional Council on 11th October 2024, to start the process of destooling him.

According to the organisation, Kwahuhene's actions at ADB have damaged the reputation of the Kwahu stool.

On Friday, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II resigned following allegations that he had extorted GHC 2,406,000.00 from an ADB client.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of young people in Kwahu marched for peace in order to petition the Kwahu Adontenhene, Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman III, and Nana Adwoa Gyamfua III, the Paramount Queen Mother (Kwahu Hemaa).

In the petition signed by Mr Ayim Benjamin, Acting Chairman of the Concerned Youth of Kwahu, and Etena Abusuapanin Kwabena Boateng of Abetifi/Kumasi, the Concerned Youth expressed their disappointment regarding the damage to Kwahu's reputation caused by the misconduct of the Kwahumanhene.

“We, the youth of Kwahu, with heavy hearts, express our utmost shock at the turn of events leading to the resignation of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II as Board Chairman of ADB,” the petition reads.