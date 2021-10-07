The President revealed that he has already held discussions with the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, about the redevelopment of the Aburi Gardens, which has resulted in the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, including the project in the yet-to-be-read 2022 budget.

"Aburi Botanical Gardens is of great importance to me. Indeed, the history of the Gardens is known to us all. It is important to the country, and we will protect its heritage for future generations. Nana, you made mention of Kew Gardens. The time has come for the world to also know about the potential of Aburi Gardens," he said.

Nana Otuobour Djankwasi II, Chief of Aburi, who is also the acting President of the Akuapim Traditional Council, expressed his appreciation to the President for the massive infrastructural development that has taken place in Aburi since the assumption of office of President Akufo-Addo in 2017.