Accra floods after heavy downpour

The situation resulted in heavy vehicular traffic in different parts of Accra.

Motorists were left with no choice but to abandon their vehicles after their cars and motorbikes got choked in the floods.

Also, there were many properties destroyed due to the rainwater entering the homes of some people in the capital.

Ghanaians have as usual expressed their anger and lamented at how a little rainfall causes floods.

Pulse Ghana

Some Ghanaians who were affected by the floods quickly took to social media to lament the situation.

The video below shows the floods on the main Kaneshie highway in front of the market.