Accra floods after heavy downpour

Kojo Emmanuel

Some parts of Accra got flooded Saturday morning following a brief downpour.

Areas such as Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai and Adabraka Sahara, Dansoman, and Odorkor were affected by the floods.

The situation resulted in heavy vehicular traffic in different parts of Accra.

Motorists were left with no choice but to abandon their vehicles after their cars and motorbikes got choked in the floods.

Also, there were many properties destroyed due to the rainwater entering the homes of some people in the capital.

Ghanaians have as usual expressed their anger and lamented at how a little rainfall causes floods.

Some Ghanaians who were affected by the floods quickly took to social media to lament the situation.

The video below shows the floods on the main Kaneshie highway in front of the market.

Watch the video below:

