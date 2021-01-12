The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Andrew Gregory was speechless at the neatness of Adaklu when he visited the town which is located in an area believed to be one of the poorest in the country.

It is unclear if Mr. Gregory has visited other parts of the country but as soon as he entered the town near Volta Regional Capital, Ho, he was left in a state of awe having endured the sight of filth and stinky surroundings in Accra for a long time.

According to the High Commissioner, he could not spot a single plastic waste in Adaklu, adding that he would adjudge the town as the cleanest in Ghana if he were a judge in a “Tidy Towns” contest.

“If Ghana had a ‘Tidy Towns’ Prize and I were a judge, I would award my vote to the people in Adaklu near Ho. Their proud town is absolutely spotless. No plastic pollution in sight,” Andrew Gregory wrote on his official Twitter page.

Well, congratulations to the people of Adaklu who with all their challenges have been able to keep their town impressively clean to the admiration of no less a person than the Australian High Commissioner.

Maybe, the Local Government Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources should start thinking of organising a “Tidy Towns” contest as Mr. Gregory subtly suggested in his tweet, to motivate people of other parts of the country to keep their environments clean, which can eventually result in Ghana becoming the cleanest country in Africa.