Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Kweku Adoboli narrates what led to his conviction and deportation

Adoboli said he has been described by as the world's criminal mastermind fraudster, greedy selfish, arrogant, womanizing, gambling, lying and cheating fraudster of a banker.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kweku Adoboli play

Kweku Adoboli

The convicted former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli has narrated the ordeal of his story.

He revealed that a wrong image about his personality has been painted to the world.

He said he has been described by as the world's criminal mastermind fraudster, greedy selfish, arrogant, womanizing, gambling, lying and cheating fraudster of a banker.

READ MORE: Rogue trader Kweku Adoboli released on bail

In an interview, Adoboli said "When the headlines broke, this is the person I became. To the world I am a criminal mastermind fraudster, a rogue trader who lost his bank $2.3 billion dollars, my name became global headline news."

He said "I represent all that is wrong in our financial industry. A greedy selfish, arrogant, hard-partying, womanizing, gambling, lying, cheating fraudster of a banker…and for that I had to spend three and half years over seven years sentence in prison."

Continuing his story, he added: "the problem is, that is not who I am. Till this day, it still hurts to think that was the image of me that was sold to the world. ..and it hurts because my friends don’t believe who I am either…and it hurts because I have spent the last five years trying to help everyone understand that that is not who I am.

Kweku Adoboli play

Kweku Adoboli

"It is true that by now that most people know my story. What is important for me though is that whilst the headlines are really important, I also need to recap the story and put in the bits that are missing because it is in that context that I think that really helps to drive home what were the  causes for what happened at UBS in December of 2011 but also why I made the decisions I made and what I think after five years of reflection there is to gain for society as a whole the finance industry  2 and in this case I am really grateful to look at it from the legal point of view too because ultimately my experience in the last five years tells me that both regulations and the law don’t work to regulate and control behavior in our institutions especially in our financing institutions.

READ ALSO: Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku Adoboli?

"Well, I think it is important to back right to the beginning to bring you but to where we were when this story first broke out in September 2011.

 

"When the headlines broke, this is the person I became. To the world I am a criminal mastermind fraudster, a rogue trader who lost his bank $2.3 billion dollars, my name became global headline news on 15th September 2011. It seems the world will finally get to punish a banker after excesses that had led to the biggest financial crises in living memory. I represent all that is wrong in our financial industry."

He has vowed to continue his fight from Ghana to be allowed to live in the UK.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Police arrests 2 suspects in Tema pharmacy robbery Police arrests 2 suspects in Tema pharmacy robbery
Policeman injures woman as he fires at car over 50 pesewas toll Policeman injures woman as he fires at car over 50 pesewas toll
7 alleged armed robbers killed in Kumasi were innocent - Report 7 alleged armed robbers killed in Kumasi were innocent - Report
We’ll help Ghana fight galamsey – Chinese Ambassador We’ll help Ghana fight galamsey – Chinese Ambassador
Some employees of BoG, Finance Ministry invested with Menzgold – Finance Minister confirms Some employees of BoG, Finance Ministry invested with Menzgold – Finance Minister confirms
Today in history: Asempa FM presenter KABA passes on Today in history: Asempa FM presenter KABA passes on

Recommended Videos

Kweku Adoboli narrates what led to his conviction and deportation Kweku Adoboli narrates what led to his conviction and deportation
Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli deported to Ghana Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli deported to Ghana
GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group



Top Articles

1 7 alleged armed robbers killed in Kumasi were innocent - Reportbullet
2 Some employees of BoG, Finance Ministry invested with Menzgold –...bullet
3 We’ll help Ghana fight galamsey – Chinese Ambassadorbullet
4 Policeman injures woman as he fires at car over 50 pesewas tollbullet
5 Police arrests 2 suspects in Tema pharmacy robberybullet
6 Kweku Adoboli narrates what led to his conviction and deportationbullet
7 Kaneshie building collapses: one feared trappedbullet
8 Today in history: Asempa FM presenter KABA passes onbullet
9 Central Region: Five school girls hit and killed by...bullet
10 NDC delegates involved in near-fatal car crashbullet

Related Articles

Adoboli vows to continue deportation fight from Ghana
Rogue Trader Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku Adoboli?
Kweku Adoboli receives hero’s welcome by family in Accra
'Bawumia woyɛ guy guy' - Parliament in jama mood after budget reading
Ghanaian Fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 18
Ghanaians react to Gloria Akuffo wrapping herself with a cloth during budget presentation
Scoundrel Rogue trader Kweku Adoboli released on bail
RTI bill campaigner Elvis Darko arrested
Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli arrives in Ghana

Top Videos

1 Kweku Adoboli narrates what led to his conviction and deportationbullet

Local

'Gov't yet to determine "seed money" for national cathedral'
Adoboli vows to continue deportation fight from Ghana
Zoomlion awarded best private participant in wash programme
Zoomlion receives award as best private sector participant in Ghana’s wash programme
17,418 police officers promoted in 22 months – Akufo-Addo
X
Advertisement