The convicted former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli has narrated the ordeal of his story.

He revealed that a wrong image about his personality has been painted to the world.

He said he has been described by as the world's criminal mastermind fraudster, greedy selfish, arrogant, womanizing, gambling, lying and cheating fraudster of a banker.

Continuing his story, he added: "the problem is, that is not who I am. Till this day, it still hurts to think that was the image of me that was sold to the world. ..and it hurts because my friends don’t believe who I am either…and it hurts because I have spent the last five years trying to help everyone understand that that is not who I am.

"It is true that by now that most people know my story. What is important for me though is that whilst the headlines are really important, I also need to recap the story and put in the bits that are missing because it is in that context that I think that really helps to drive home what were the causes for what happened at UBS in December of 2011 but also why I made the decisions I made and what I think after five years of reflection there is to gain for society as a whole the finance industry 2 and in this case I am really grateful to look at it from the legal point of view too because ultimately my experience in the last five years tells me that both regulations and the law don’t work to regulate and control behavior in our institutions especially in our financing institutions.

"Well, I think it is important to back right to the beginning to bring you but to where we were when this story first broke out in September 2011.

"When the headlines broke, this is the person I became. To the world I am a criminal mastermind fraudster, a rogue trader who lost his bank $2.3 billion dollars, my name became global headline news on 15th September 2011. It seems the world will finally get to punish a banker after excesses that had led to the biggest financial crises in living memory. I represent all that is wrong in our financial industry."

He has vowed to continue his fight from Ghana to be allowed to live in the UK.