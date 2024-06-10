ADVERTISEMENT
Aircraft carrying Malawi vice president goes missing

Kojo Emmanuel

An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice President, Saulos Chilima, along with nine others, has gone missing.

Malawi vice president, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima
Malawi vice president, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima

According to a statement from the president's office, the Malawi Defense Force aircraft "went off the radar" after departing from the nation's capital, Lilongwe, on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Reports stated that the president ordered a search and rescue operation when aviation officials lost contact with the aircraft.

It was scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport, in the northern region of the country, shortly after 10:00 local time (11:00 BST).

Upon learning of the incident, Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera cancelled his planned flight to the Bahamas.

Below is the statement from Capital Hill in Lilongwe

Capital Hill, Lilongwe - The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to inform the general public that the Malawi Defense Force Aircraft that left Lilongwe today, Monday 10th June 2024 at 09:17 Hours, carrying the Vice President, the Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, and nine others, failed to make its scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport at 10:02.

All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far. As such, the Commander of the Malawi Defense Force, General Valentino Phiri, has since informed His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the incident and the President has since canceled his scheduled departure for the Bahamas and ordered all regional and national agencies to conduct an immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the aircraft.

The public will be updated of any developments on the situation as facts are established.

Colleen Zamba

SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET

Monday, 10th June 2024

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

