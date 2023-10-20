Akosombo dam spillage: Union of Professional Nurses extends support to flood victims

In a press statement, the Union called on local and national authorities, humanitarian organizations, and the international community to unite in providing immediate relief to those affected, while also working together to formulate plans for the long-term recovery and reconstruction of the affected regions.

UPNMG has not merely offered words of support but has also taken concrete actions. The Union is actively mobilizing resources, including financial assistance, relief materials, and the deployment of volunteer healthcare workers, to support the ongoing relief efforts.

Furthermore, UPNMG is extending its appeal beyond its own members to individuals, corporations, and organizations, urging them to join in the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Union has initiated a heartfelt plea to Nurses, Midwives, and the broader health sector to contribute to the cause. Donations can be made to the mobile money number 0593027774 (Momo Name: UPNMG) to support not only the affected communities but also the health workers who have been directly impacted by this tragedy. These contributions will also go towards the restoration of health facilities that have been severely affected.

UPNMG is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to provide relief and have called on all health workers who are currently on their annual leave and willing to volunteer their time to provide essential health support to the flood victims. Arrangements have been made to transport these volunteers to the affected locations, ensuring they can provide the much-needed assistance where it is needed most.

For media inquiries or information on how to contribute to UPNMG's relief efforts, please contact UPNMG at 0245243138 or 0246929066.

Read the full statement below: