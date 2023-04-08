ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo applauds “outstanding” Dampare, Police Service for Easter deployment

Reymond Awusei Johnson

His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has commended the Ghana Police Service and the Inspector General of Police for the deployment of police personnel for the Easter festivities.

Akufo-Addo-Dampare

The deployment of these men is to provide security in the region to help check and minimize crimes during this period.

Speaking at the commissioning of a new model police station at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern region, Akufo Addo expressed his delights that police personnel on motorbikes and “smartly dressed officers” could be seen everywhere in the country as he drove around.

“I want to commend the outstanding Inspector General of Police and his team for the deployment of officers across the country for the Easter festivities. Your officers could be seen everywhere in our streets smartly dressed on their motto bikes and on our roads all in the bid to protect the people. The government will continue to resource the Ghana police service for you to continue to carry out your mandate”.

The architecture of the Obo police station which is the first of its kind across the country is a major departure from the traditional police station setup.

The station was built with bricks, has no counter, and is more human friendly taking up the setting of a banking hall.

