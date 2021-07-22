Akufo-Addo appoints Isaac Kofi Egyir as Acting Director-General of Prisons Service

In a statement by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the appointment will take effect from August 1, 2021.

The statement also said: “The President has also asked the Director-General of the Prisons Service, Mr Patrick Darko Missah, to go on terminal leave from Sunday, 1st August 2021, with his retirement from the Service set to begin on Saturday, 16th October 2021″.

Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir, born on 21st of August, 1964, is a seasoned Prison Officer and currently the Deputy Director-General of Prisons (DDGP) in charge of Operations.

He has 26 years working experience with the Ghana Prisons Service including five years duty tour with the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations in Sudan and South Sudan as Corrections Advisor and Military Detention Manager respectively.

He was enlisted into the Service 0n 5thDecember, 1995 as Officer Cadet and was commissioned as a Deputy Superintendent of Prisons on 5th July, 1996.

READ THE STATEMENT BELOW