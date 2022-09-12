Akufo-Addo commences two-day tour of the Volta Region today

On Monday, September 12, 2022, President Akufo-Addo will attend the opening of the Ghana Bar Association Conference in Ho, followed by an interview session on Stone City Radio.

He will then depart to Kpeve to inspect the progress of work on the Eastern Corridor Road and the Agenda 111 Hospital Project, both in the South Dayi Constituency.

In Kpando, the President will call on the Chief of the Akpini Traditional Area and inspect the construction of a Steel Bridge to end the day’s schedule.

ece-auto-gen

Day two of the tour will begin with a visit to the 66 Artillery Regiment Military Barracks in Ho and an inspection of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support programme at the Ho Central Market.

President Akufo-Addo will then depart to Aflao to commission the Aflao Community Day School, in the Ketu South constituency.