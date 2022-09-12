RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo commences two-day tour of the Volta Region today

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will take his internal tours of the regions to the Volta Region today.

President Akufo-Addo launches ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ campaign
President Akufo-Addo launches ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ campaign

The President will tour the region for two days to inspect developmental projects and as well as commission some completed projects.

Recommended articles

On Monday, September 12, 2022, President Akufo-Addo will attend the opening of the Ghana Bar Association Conference in Ho, followed by an interview session on Stone City Radio.

He will then depart to Kpeve to inspect the progress of work on the Eastern Corridor Road and the Agenda 111 Hospital Project, both in the South Dayi Constituency.

In Kpando, the President will call on the Chief of the Akpini Traditional Area and inspect the construction of a Steel Bridge to end the day’s schedule.

Akufo-Addo starts 5-day Ashanti Regional tour
Akufo-Addo starts 5-day Ashanti Regional tour ece-auto-gen

Day two of the tour will begin with a visit to the 66 Artillery Regiment Military Barracks in Ho and an inspection of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support programme at the Ho Central Market.

President Akufo-Addo will then depart to Aflao to commission the Aflao Community Day School, in the Ketu South constituency.

He will proceed to the North Tongu constituency to commission the North Tongu District Magistrate Court, after a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Battor Traditional Area, to climax the President’s visit to the region.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bernard Avle's wife laid to rest

Photos of Bernard Avle at the funeral of his wife will break your heart

Togbe Afede rejects Kennedy Agyapong’s gifts

Togbe Afede rejects Kennedy Agyapong’s gifts at yam festival (videos)

Queen Eliazbeth II passed away on September 8, 2022

Here are 15 countries that had Queen Elizabeth as their Head of State

The late Krachi East MCE

Krachi East MCE found dead in a Kumasi hotel