Akufo-Addo commiserates with Ga Manye

Reymond Awusei Johnson

His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, with some scores of party bigwigs has expressed condolences and support to the bereaved family of the late Ga Manye.

The President was in attendance at the ongoing funeral procession of the late Queen Mother (Ga Manye) and made a generous donation of GHC100,000 toward the funeral expenses for Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

On behalf of the President, member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, presented the donation and conveyed the President's condolences to the bereaved family and the entire Ga State in light of the passing of the late Queen.

Also present at the funeral were Dr. Bawumia, the first and second ladies of the republic, and various officials from the New Patriotic Party, who contributed GH¢10,000 to support the funeral activities and also provided various items such as boxes of Malt, Heineken, water, whisky, and other assorted items.

A book of condolences was opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on June 19, 2023, to pay respects to Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, who passed away in December 2022.

