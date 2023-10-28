Akufo-Addo commiserates with Ga Manye

On behalf of the President, member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, presented the donation and conveyed the President's condolences to the bereaved family and the entire Ga State in light of the passing of the late Queen.

Also present at the funeral were Dr. Bawumia, the first and second ladies of the republic, and various officials from the New Patriotic Party, who contributed GH¢10,000 to support the funeral activities and also provided various items such as boxes of Malt, Heineken, water, whisky, and other assorted items.

