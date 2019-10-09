Kwansiafamu Kofi Anim Hantali, the Abremponghene of the Traditional Area, on behalf of Osabarima Okokyeredom Kwadwo Sito I, the Paramount Chief, welcomed the President to the durbar grounds at Banda-Ahenkro, the District capital.

He congratulated the President on a number of achievements as a result of the implementation of flagship policies and programmes including the Free Senior High School, the Nation Builders Corp, the Planting for Food and Jobs, the One District, One Factory and the Planting for Export and Rural Development.

Kwansiafamu Hantali said those policies had created jobs and brought financial relief to most Ghanaians, especially parents, guardians and the youth.

He lauded the President for the appointment of Mrs Nana Ama Kumi-Richardson, Madam Mary Koneh and Mr Joe Danquah as the Bono Regional Minister, the Banda District Chief Executive, and Chief Executive Officer for the Middle Belt Development Authority, respectively.

He, however, mentioned some problems and challenges militating against the speedy development of the area and appealed for their resolution.

These include the construction of landing site, completion of classroom block, the construction of dormitories and a dining hall for the Bandaman Senior High School, fixing of deplorable roads, building of a district hospital and the establishment of cashew processing factory.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The respective sector ministers present took turns to respond to the concerns raised by the chief.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Minister of Health, and Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Presidential Initiatives all took turns to address the gathering.