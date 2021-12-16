RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo is politicizing closure of land borders - NDC MP

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie has stated that the continuous closure of the land borders by the government is political.

She said President Akufo-Addo and his government are deliberately delaying in opening the land borders.

In an interview on Accra based TV3, she said the President’s decision is baffling.

“I am very disappointed in His Excellency’s statement last night.”

She said the situation in Togo in terms of compliance to the Covid-19 protocols is far better than in Accra, where no legislation enforces the wearing of masks and observing of the protocols, as a whole, she intimated.

“I do not agree with him that the borders should remain closed,” she stressed.

For the NDC MP, the President is rather defying the orders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the body whose foremost organ he chairs.

She observed that after leading the sub-regional body to pass laws which demand the opening of borders, President Akufo-Addo comes back home and takes “draconian decisions” to spite Ecowas.

“Why is he taking political decision with the lives of these people?” she wondered.

President Akufo-Addo in his 27th address to the nation on Wednesday, December 15 stated that the time is still not right for the land borders to be open as there appears to be a potential fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To my fellow Ghanaians living along the borders of our nation, I know of the difficulties occasioned by the closure of our borders,” the president said.

“As you know, the decision to close our borders, which are a source of livelihoods for many, was necessary because we wanted to limit the importation of the virus into the country.

“We are monitoring the level of threat of the disease and ongoing vaccinations in our neighbouring countries, and, as soon as we are satisfied that it is safe to do so, the borders will be open.”

Evans Annang

