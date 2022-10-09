Akufo-Addo leaves for France

It will be recalled that the first was an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree conferred on the President in May 2016, by the celebrated Fort Hare University of South Africa; and the second, in December 2017, was an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree from the University of Liberia.

A statement issued on October 9, 2022, said, “Before receiving the Honorary Doctorate from Sorbonne University, the President will address the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at its 215th Session.”

While in France, he will also address the Asia Society Forum on the theme, “To Act in Troubled Times: new perspectives from France, Asia, Africa, and the world”, and commission the refurbished Chancery building of Ghana’s Embassy in Paris.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for Bosumtwe; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.